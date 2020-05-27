Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Chinese foundations donate medical supplies to Timor-Leste for fight against COVID-19

(Xinhua)    08:50, May 27, 2020

DILI, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The medical supplies jointly donated by Jack Ma Foundation & Alibaba Foundation to Timor-Leste arrived at the Dili airport by a cargo plane on Tuesday.

Chinese Ambassador Xiao Jianguo, Timor-Leste's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Dionisio Babo, the WHO Representative to Timor-Leste and other officials from the Timor-Leste government attended the handover ceremony at the airport.

Ambassador Xiao said China has dispatched two chartered flights to Timor-Leste in a month to help Timorese people fight against COVID-19 and thanked Jack Ma Foundation & Alibaba Foundation for their kindness and generosity.

The supplies included face masks, medical gloves, personal protective equipment (PPE), face shields, testing kits, handy thermometers and ventilators.

Minister Babo thanked China and Jack Ma Foundation & Alibaba Foundation on behalf of the Timorese government. He believed that with the sincere help of the international community, especially the Chinese government and enterprises, Timor-Leste will win the fight against COVID-19 at a early date.

