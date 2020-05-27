Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Macron announces 8-bln-euro support plan for French car industry

(Xinhua)    08:48, May 27, 2020

PARIS, May 26 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced an 8-billion-euro (8.8-billion-U.S.-dollar) plan to support the country's automotive industry which was hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

"The State provides more than 8 billion euros in aid to the sector," said Macron, after a visit to a car parts factory in Pas-de-Calais in northern France.

The goal is to make France the top producer of clean vehicles in Europe after the coronavirus crisis, with one million electric and hybrid cars produced per year from 2025, he said.

To help promote clean cars, Macron announced a higher state bonus for the purchase of a clean vehicle by individual consumers and businesses, from 6,000 euros to 7,000 euros.

