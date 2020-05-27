Hong Kong youth voice support for national security legislation

HONG KONG, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong young people have expressed their support for introducing national security legislation at the state level for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as a relevant draft decision is under deliberation at China's national legislature during its ongoing annual session.

The national security legislation will create a stable environment that allows Hong Kong youth to focus on study and work and pursue their dreams bravely, Ting Ching-hoi, in his 20s, said.

Ting's words were echoed by Nicholas Muk, who, as a teacher in a high school, also supports the national security legislation. "Some young people were incited to break the law and had their future ruined during social unrest last year, which proves the serious consequence of the lack of laws to safeguard national security in Hong Kong."

The legislation will effectively prevent and punish acts endangering national security and create an environment conducive to Hong Kong youth, Muk said.

Muk has produced an online course to tell students that the legislation only targets a very small number of people who commit serious crimes, and the freedom of speech and press enjoyed by Hong Kong residents will not be harmed.

"My friends who run a small restaurant in Hong Kong have been worrying that there will be no tourists in Hong Kong due to violent incidents," Johnny Ng Kit-chong, former chairman of the Hong Kong United Youth Association, said. "When they knew the legislation, they felt that Hong Kong will revive and decided to expand the business."

Ng said he believes the legislation will definitely protect the peaceful life of Hong Kong residents and guarantee a prosperous and stable future for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong young people should support national security legislation and seize the opportunities from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other national favorable policies, said Ng Hok-ming, president of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Youth Association.