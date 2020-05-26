9 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

There were 81 patients still being treated, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,277 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by the end of Monday, the report said.

As of Monday, a total of 82,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.