Commentary: Fighting COVID-19 with spirit of shared future for humanity

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- As COVID-19 still rages on globally, devouring lives and battering the economy, the urgency and significance of overcoming the pandemic with the spirit of building a community with a shared future for humanity have become even greater.

The deadly pandemic, the most serious global public health emergency since World War II, has spread to more than 210 countries and regions, affected more than 7 billion people and claimed over 300,000 lives.

The social and economic interests of all countries are closely intertwined in the era of globalization. The virus is a new litmus test of the capability of the international community to respond to a collective hazard.

Though the global health cause has recorded remarkable progress compared to years before, the surprisingly high infection and mortality rates of COVID-19 challenge people to reflect anew on our vulnerabilities.

Few countries can win the battle alone. The strength and wisdom of all mankind need to be pooled to strengthen prevention and control of the virus.

In battling the pandemic, special attention needs to be paid to poor and developing countries and regions, to which material, technological and personnel support must be provided.

Over the past months, China has been doing everything within its abilities to help other countries in need by providing supplies and dispatching medical experts, clear proof of its firm stance in upholding the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Indeed, global cooperation and unity are of vital significance for humanity to defeat the virus and stay safe.

Some U.S. politicians, however, going against people's aspiration for peace and health, have scapegoated others and smeared China's all-out fight against the virus.

Their remarks and actions, so often laced with and driven by racism and ideological prejudice, are political spinning at best, and bullying and hegemonism in nature. They are certainly not conducive to overcoming the common foe of mankind.

Looking back at history, the human race grew and developed in their struggles against various diseases and disasters. Countries around the world have to be aware of the fact that the entire world has become a community with shared future. Cooperation and solidarity are the only and a sure way to defeat the grave challenge.