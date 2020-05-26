Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to further boost NEV industry: minister

(Xinhua)    09:09, May 26, 2020

Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei gives an interview via video link after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to support the development of the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, a minister said Monday.

The government has decided to extend subsidies and tax exemptions for NEV purchases by another two years to restore NEV production and sales, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei said on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

"NEV production capacity in April had basically reached the level of the same period last year," Miao said, adding the ministry is confident in the future development of the industry.

Restrictions on NEV contract manufacturing will be lifted in an orderly manner, while wider use of NEVs in public services will be encouraged, Miao said.

The ministry will also step up the construction of charging facilities and enhance their interconnectivity, Miao said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York