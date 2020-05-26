China to further boost NEV industry: minister

Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei gives an interview via video link after the second plenary meeting of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 25, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China will step up efforts to support the development of the new energy vehicle (NEV) industry affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, a minister said Monday.

The government has decided to extend subsidies and tax exemptions for NEV purchases by another two years to restore NEV production and sales, Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei said on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

"NEV production capacity in April had basically reached the level of the same period last year," Miao said, adding the ministry is confident in the future development of the industry.

Restrictions on NEV contract manufacturing will be lifted in an orderly manner, while wider use of NEVs in public services will be encouraged, Miao said.

The ministry will also step up the construction of charging facilities and enhance their interconnectivity, Miao said.