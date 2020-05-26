Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Former UK PM Tony Blair questions Trump's leadership in coronavirus pandemic

(Xinhua)    08:46, May 26, 2020

LONDON, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair questioned U.S. President Donald Trump's leadership in facing "terrifying" novel coronavirus pandemic and expressed his worry about the lack of global coordination in tackling the crisis, the British newspaper Daily Mail has reported.

"The worry I have that an absence of global coordination and global leadership that's necessary for it is a huge problem," the Daily Mail quoted Blair as saying, citing his recent interview with NBC News.

Blair, who served from 1997 to 2007 as British prime minister, said it's important to bring the world together when facing the pandemic.

With "global coordination", Blair said leaders could find a vaccine together, accelerate the development of therapeutics and testing capability, and organize economic measures to keep the international economy afloat, Daily Mail reported.

"It's that global coordination, the absence of which means that each individual country's less effective at dealing with the disease. That's the thing that worries me," he said.

Blair said in Western countries people are well-informed about the disease but not sufficiently informed about the economic collapse it could trigger.

"The safest thing for any political leader to do is just keep the lockdown because the risk of COVID-19 spreading is going to be minimal, but on the other hand if you're looking responsibly into how you get through this into the medium term without the economic wreckage being absolutely devastated," he was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

"The countries that locked down fast and that are building, testing, tracing and tracking capability fast, that then enables you to be more bold on the economy," he said in the interview with NBC.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York