Chinese leaders deliberate, discuss draft NPC decision on Hong Kong

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state have joined lawmakers and political advisors in deliberating and discussing a draft decision on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), at the annual sessions of the national legislature and political advisory body.

The draft decision of the National People's Congress on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security is under deliberation at the national legislature.

To establish and improve at the state level the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security is a necessary move to plug Hong Kong's legal loopholes in national security, said the leaders.

The move will ensure the steady and enduring development of "one country, two systems," the leaders said.

It embodies the strong will and firm determination of the central authorities to safeguard national security, they noted.

It also shows the central authorities' resolute protection of and their greatest concern about the overall interests of the HKSAR and the fundamental wellbeing of Hong Kong compatriots, they said.

The move is of vital significance and will have profound influence, they added.

During the deliberations and discussions, the leaders explained the necessity, importance, legitimacy and legality of the move and its significance and general requirements.

They said safeguarding national security is fundamentally the same as respecting and protecting human rights.

Political advisors and lawmakers vowed to take an active part in resolutely safeguarding national sovereignty and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability to make the "one country, two systems" cause go steadily and far.