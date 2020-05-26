NPC Constitution and Law Committee deliberates draft civil code, decision on Hong Kong

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The Constitution and Law Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) on Monday deliberated a draft civil code and a draft decision of the NPC on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to safeguard national security.

The two documents are being deliberated at the ongoing third session of the 13th NPC.

During the deliberations, NPC deputies considered the draft civil code relatively mature and proposed putting it to the vote at the session, said a statement issued after Monday's committee meeting.

The committee has put forward a deliberation result report on the draft civil code and a revised draft, and will report them to the session's presidium.

During the deliberations, NPC deputies unanimously supported the draft decision on Hong Kong, agreeing that it is a high-quality legislative bill, the statement said.

The committee has put forward a deliberation result report and a revised draft, and will report them to the session's presidium.

The presidium will decide on submitting the documents to the deputies for further deliberation.