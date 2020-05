BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts will further advance the modernization of judicial system and capacity, according to a work report of the Supreme People's Court.

Reforms of the judicial accountability system and civil proceedings will be deepened, said the report submitted Monday to the third session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation.

Efforts will be made to advance the building of smart courts and internet-based judicial work, it said.