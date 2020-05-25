Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
China provides legal support for anti-epidemic efforts, economic and social development

(Xinhua)    15:15, May 25, 2020

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature said in a report that it has provided legal support for anti-epidemic efforts and economic and social development.

The work report of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) was submitted to the third session of the 13th NPC for deliberation on Monday. Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, delivered the report.

The top legislature issued the decision to completely ban the illegal trade and consumption of wildlife after the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the report.

It has arranged for the enactment and revision of laws to strengthen the system of legal guarantees for public health, according to the report.

It has also actively reached out to the public to clarify epidemic prevention and control laws, according to the report.

