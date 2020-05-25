Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China launches planning for soil environment protection for next five years

(Xinhua)    13:21, May 25, 2020

BEIJING, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The environment watchdog has launched planning for soil environment protection for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Scientific planning should be made to further protect soil and groundwater, as well as the agricultural and rural ecological environment for the next five years, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) said.

The MEE stressed the planning should be based on the achievements and challenges of the soil environment protection in the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), in a bid to help complete the phased objectives of the battle against pollution.

The path of green development is vital for China, as the country has stepped up rolling out measures to enhance environmental protection.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York