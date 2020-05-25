Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Those who throw mud at WHO only stain themselves: Chinese FM

(Xinhua)    09:07, May 25, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Those who throw mud at the World Health Organization (WHO) will only leave a stain on themselves, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

As for the WHO's international standing and its place in history, clear-eyed people the world over will reach a fair conclusion, one that will not be altered just because some country does not like it, he said.

As a specialized agency of the United Nations, the WHO has played its central role in coordinating global public health efforts, Wang noted.

Facts have shown that those countries that heeded and followed the WHO's advice are more successful in bringing the virus under control, while those that ignored or rejected its advice are paying a heavy price, he said.

As an international body made up of 194 sovereign states, the WHO does not serve any particular country, and should not defer to any country that provides more funding than others, he said.

In the face of COVID-19, those attempts to attack or blackmail the WHO are lacking in basic humanity and will be rejected by the international community, Wang said, adding that to support the WHO is to support saving lives.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York