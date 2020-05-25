China's FM highlights five priorities of diplomacy in 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's diplomacy will adapt to the new reality of regular COVID-19 response, focus on five priorities and create new highlights this year, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

In terms of priorities, China's diplomacy will fully serve domestic development, resolutely safeguard national interests, constantly deepen partnership with other countries, firmly defend multilateralism, and actively expand international cooperation in 2020, according to Wang.