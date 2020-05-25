China stands by Africa in fighting COVID-19 pandemic: FM

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China and Africa have stood by each other in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

"China and Africa are good brothers who have shared weal and woe together," said Wang. "Nothing can change or damage this friendship."

In the battle against COVID-19, China has subsequently sent medical expert teams to Africa's five subregions and surrounding countries, Wang said.

Chinese medical teams based in 45 African countries have acted swiftly to assist in the local response and have held nearly 400 training sessions for tens of thousands of African medical workers, according to Wang.

"We look after the African community in China just like we take care of our own families. All of the over 3,000 African students in Hubei and Wuhan have been safe and sound except for just one who got infected but was soon cured," he said.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. China's relations with Africa have stood the test of time and continued to flourish, he said.

"We will continue to stand by Africa as it fights the virus and will send anti-epidemic assistance to African and other developing countries as a matter of priority," he said.