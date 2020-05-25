Chinese leaders deliberate, discuss draft civil code

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the state Sunday joined lawmakers and political advisors in deliberating and discussing a draft civil code at the annual sessions of the national legislature and top political advisory body.

The compilation of the civil code is an important component of the deployment of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core for advancing the rule of law, they said.

As socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, people have full confidence in the successful codification, they noted.

Once adopted, the civil code, the first law defined as a "code" of the People's Republic of China, will be a pioneer in China's codification work, they said.

The draft civil code has responded to new problems in epidemic prevention and control, offering legal support to comprehensively improving the capacity for law-based epidemic response and governance, they noted.

While the vast majority of countries have civil laws, not many have a civil code, said the leaders, adding that the draft not only symbolizes a new height for the development of China's rule of law, but also contributes Chinese wisdom and solutions to global progress in building the rule of law.

A wide range of comments from various sectors have been heard and respected during the civil code compilation, they said.