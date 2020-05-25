Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
National security legislation helpful to maintain sound business, investment environment in Hong Kong: official

(Xinhua)    08:42, May 25, 2020

HONG KONG, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The national security legislation for Hong Kong will help maintain social stability and a sound business and investment environment in Hong Kong, an official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said Sunday.

Hong Kong's status as a global financial hub will not continue if it becomes a loophole in national security, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said in an online article.

Chan stressed that social security and political stability are indispensable factors for a financial center, which can be guaranteed by establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security in Hong Kong.

Other global financial centers also have their own national security laws and their growth is not affected, Chan said.

It is violent incidents, social unrest and emerging "Hong Kong independence" forces since last year that make local and foreign investors worry about the risk of political and social stability in Hong Kong, Chan said.

The HKSAR government always strives to protect freedom of information and speech and keep its advantage in transparency and integrity, and the central government has also stressed continued protection of legal interests of foreign investors, Chan said.

