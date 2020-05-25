Chinese nation more unstoppable in march toward rejuvenation following COVID-19 fight: FM

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese nation will become more unstoppable in its march toward rejuvenation following the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

Throughout world history, humanity has progressed by wrestling with one disaster after another, Wang said.

Through this epidemic fight, China's social system and governance capacity have withstood a comprehensive test, its composite national strength has been fully demonstrated, and its responsible acts as a major country have played their due role, Wang said.

"After COVID-19, our economy will emerge stronger and more resilient, our people more united and confident in socialism with Chinese characteristics, and our nation more unstoppable in its march toward rejuvenation," Wang said.