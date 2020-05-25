Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Overseas Chinese nationals always close to motherland's heart: FM

(Xinhua)    08:41, May 25, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Overseas Chinese nationals have always been close to the heart of the motherland since the COVID-19 outbreak, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

To ensure the safety and health of Chinese nationals, the foreign ministry as well as Chinese embassies and consulates all over the world have taken swift actions and launched an unprecedented campaign to provide consular protection to Chinese nationals, Wang said on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

China has managed to hand over 1 million health kits to overseas Chinese students in need, Wang said.

In March and April alone, an average of over 3,600 phone calls were handled daily by the consular protection hotline "12308," which has been in 24-hour service to keep channels open for Chinese citizens abroad, he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York