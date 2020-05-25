Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Attempts to reject globalization, fall back on protectionism have no future: FM

(Xinhua)    08:40, May 25, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Attempts to reject globalization and fall back on protectionism will have no future, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Globalization represents an inevitable trend in pushing the development of the world and a strong tide driving human progress, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

"As we continue to optimize global allocation of resources and maximize cost efficiency, we should pay more attention to addressing the issues that have been caused by globalization, such as widening wealth gap and regional imbalances," Wang said.

"The solution lies in the further advancement of globalization. This requires us to steer globalization in the right direction," he said.

Multilateralism needs to be safeguarded and advanced more firmly, Wang said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic proves that a country, no matter how strong it is, cannot be immune from the outbreak.

Meanwhile, global governance needs more targeted reform and improvement. "We must give full play to the core role of the United Nations and to the due functions of the World Health Organization as well as other institutions," Wang added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York