Attempts to reject globalization, fall back on protectionism have no future: FM

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Attempts to reject globalization and fall back on protectionism will have no future, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Globalization represents an inevitable trend in pushing the development of the world and a strong tide driving human progress, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

"As we continue to optimize global allocation of resources and maximize cost efficiency, we should pay more attention to addressing the issues that have been caused by globalization, such as widening wealth gap and regional imbalances," Wang said.

"The solution lies in the further advancement of globalization. This requires us to steer globalization in the right direction," he said.

Multilateralism needs to be safeguarded and advanced more firmly, Wang said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic proves that a country, no matter how strong it is, cannot be immune from the outbreak.

Meanwhile, global governance needs more targeted reform and improvement. "We must give full play to the core role of the United Nations and to the due functions of the World Health Organization as well as other institutions," Wang added.