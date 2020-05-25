China to hold special promotional event for Hubei: FM

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign ministry will hold a global promotional event at a proper time to showcase Hubei Province and its capital city Wuhan, which have emerged stronger from COVID-19, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

The people of Hubei and Wuhan have made enormous efforts and sacrifices, as well as a significant contribution to COVID-19 response in China and beyond, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

As economic and social order has largely returned to normal in Hubei, Wang said the ministry will do its best to boost Hubei's development.

The ministry will explore a fast track for essential international personnel to go to Hubei and Wuhan to support the production resumption, Wang said, adding the ministry will also create opportunities for the province to revive exchanges and cooperation with the outside world.