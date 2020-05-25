Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, May 25, 2020
Beijing restarts flights to Hubei

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    08:37, May 25, 2020

The flight ZH9151 of Shenzhen Airline took off from Beijing at 6:36 am Sunday to Xiangyang city, Hubei province, the first of the passenger flights from the capital to destinations in Hubei since the outbreak of COVID-19. 

According to a notice released by the civil aviation administration on May 21, starting from May 24 to October 24 this year, the Shenzhen Airline will operate a round-trip flight between Beijing to Xiangyang every Sunday, providing a channel for the public to go in and out of Hubei by air.

The airline staff will strictly follow the epidemic prevention and control measures such as temperature-taking and health information collection. 

