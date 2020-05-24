Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 24, 2020
Diplomacy must adapt to new realities to serve development: FM

(Xinhua)    18:53, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's diplomacy must adapt to new realities and solve new problems in serving development, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session on Sunday.

Wang made the remarks while answering a question about how China's diplomacy will serve the country's targets of winning the battle against poverty and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects within the year.

Wang said diplomatic work should be carried out in an innovative way, so as to minimize the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on people's life and health and on China's economic and social development.

"We will look out for new opportunities of development from fighting COVID-19 with the rest of the world," Wang said.

