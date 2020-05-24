BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A "political virus" of losing no chance to attack and smear China is spreading in the United States, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

Some politicians ignored the basic facts and made up countless lies and conspiracy theories concerning China. Such lies have been recently compiled into a list and posted on the internet, Wang added.

"The longer the list, the more it says about how low the rumor-mongers are willing to go and the more stains they will leave in history," Wang said.