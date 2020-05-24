Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 24, 2020
COVID-19 epidemic is common enemy of China, U.S.: FM

(Xinhua)    18:45, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The COVID-19 epidemic is the common enemy of China and the Unites States, and it is the shared wish of both peoples to support and help each other, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

China and the United States should share experience of epidemic fight and learn from each other to boost their respective responses, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

Both countries should follow the expectations of the global society to participate in and promote multilateral cooperation against COVID-19 and play a positive role in the global response, Wang said.

"As we are getting prepared for a long-term and regular fight against the disease, the two countries should start as early as possible to coordinate and communicate over macro-policies to mitigate the impact of the disease on both economies and the world economy," he said.

