No external interference in Hong Kong affairs will be tolerated: Chinese FM

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong affairs are China's internal affairs, and no external interference will be tolerated, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks in response to a question on national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

Non-interference, as a basic norm of international relations, must be observed by all countries, Wang noted.

The central government is responsible for upholding national security, which is the same in any country, he said.

The central government holds the primary and ultimate responsibility for national security in all sub-national administrative regions, which is the basic theory and principle underpinning national sovereignty and a common practice in countries around the globe, he said.

Noting that excessive unlawful foreign meddling in Hong Kong affairs has placed China's national security in serious jeopardy, Wang said establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security has become a pressing priority, and must be done without the slightest delay.

Wang said the draft decision targets a narrow category of acts that seriously jeopardize national security.

"It does not affect the high degree of autonomy in Hong Kong. It does not affect the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents. And it does not affect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign investors in Hong Kong," Wang said.

The adoption of the decision will start a legislative procedure, which will improve Hong Kong's legal system, and bring more stability, stronger rule of law, and a better business environment to Hong Kong, Wang said, adding that the basic principle of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's position as a global financial, trading and shipping center will be protected. Enditem