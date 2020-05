South China Sea COC consultations not to be disrupted by outside interference: FM

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Consultations on the Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea between China and ASEAN member states will not be disrupted by interference from the outside, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.