Lawsuits against China over COVID-19 have zero basis for fact, law, int'l precedence: FM

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The multiple unwarranted lawsuits against China over COVID-19 have zero basis for fact, law or international precedence, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Wang made the remarks at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.