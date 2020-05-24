Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Global cooperation needed to normalize industrial chain: official

(Xinhua)    15:53, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese official on Sunday called for deeper international cooperation to stabilize the global industrial and supply chains disrupted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The international community should join hands to push normalization of the industrial chain for the healthy dynamics of economic and social systems, Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

While China has fast-tracked restoration of economic activities, the global spread of the virus has brought increasing uncertainties to the global industrial and supply chains, Ning noted.

He urged solid implementation of existing policies to keep the country's industrial chain stable and enhance its resilience.

More efforts will be made to help businesses, especially small ones, to tide over the difficulties, Ning said, stressing the optimization of domestic and global logistics resources.

While solidifying traditional industrial strength, more support should be given to enterprises to improve their weak lines to enhance the flexibility and resilience of the industrial chain, Ning added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York