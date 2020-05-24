Global cooperation needed to normalize industrial chain: official

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese official on Sunday called for deeper international cooperation to stabilize the global industrial and supply chains disrupted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The international community should join hands to push normalization of the industrial chain for the healthy dynamics of economic and social systems, Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

While China has fast-tracked restoration of economic activities, the global spread of the virus has brought increasing uncertainties to the global industrial and supply chains, Ning noted.

He urged solid implementation of existing policies to keep the country's industrial chain stable and enhance its resilience.

More efforts will be made to help businesses, especially small ones, to tide over the difficulties, Ning said, stressing the optimization of domestic and global logistics resources.

While solidifying traditional industrial strength, more support should be given to enterprises to improve their weak lines to enhance the flexibility and resilience of the industrial chain, Ning added.