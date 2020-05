BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The most important thing that can be learned from COVID-19 is that the life and health of people in different countries have never been so closely connected, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Sunday.

Also, it has never been made so clear that all nations live in the same global village and that humanity is in fact a community with a shared future, Wang said at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.