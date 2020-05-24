Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 24, 2020
Chinese FM press conference to offer simultaneous interpretation

(Xinhua)    14:52, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- A press conference to be given by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday afternoon will provide simultaneous interpretation services in six languages: English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian and Japanese.

Wang is expected to answer questions of journalists from home and abroad on China's foreign policy and foreign relations via video link.

Compared with the consecutive interpretation services provided at past events, the simultaneous interpretation services will allow more reporters to raise questions and make the press conference more informative.

The press conference will be held on the sidelines of the annual national legislative session.

