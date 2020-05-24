Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, May 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's high school enrolment up 5.9 percent in 2019

(Xinhua)    14:42, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 8.39 million students were enrolled by Chinese high schools in 2019, 5.90 percent more than the previous year, according to a report released by the Ministry of Education.

The number of high school teachers and administrative staff stood at 2.83 million as of the end of last year, up 3.32 percent from 2018. They worked at more than 14,000 high schools across the country, which increased by 227 over the year, said the report on China's education in 2019.

The country's secondary vocational schools saw its number drop by 151 to 10,100 last year, yet enrolled over 6 million students in 2019, 433,200 more than in the previous year.

As of the end of 2019, there were 333 adult high schools across China, 21 fewer on a yearly basis, according to the report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York