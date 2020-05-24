BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Over 8.39 million students were enrolled by Chinese high schools in 2019, 5.90 percent more than the previous year, according to a report released by the Ministry of Education.

The number of high school teachers and administrative staff stood at 2.83 million as of the end of last year, up 3.32 percent from 2018. They worked at more than 14,000 high schools across the country, which increased by 227 over the year, said the report on China's education in 2019.

The country's secondary vocational schools saw its number drop by 151 to 10,100 last year, yet enrolled over 6 million students in 2019, 433,200 more than in the previous year.

As of the end of 2019, there were 333 adult high schools across China, 21 fewer on a yearly basis, according to the report.