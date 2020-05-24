Global COVID-19 cases reported to WHO top 5 mln

GENEVA, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Globally as of Saturday morning, there have been more than 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), the latest WHO dashboard on the disease showed.

According to the latest WHO figure, as of 9:32 a.m. Geneva time on Saturday, there have been 5,061,476 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 331,475 deaths, reported to WHO.

In the United States of America, the country hardest hit by the virus, from Jan. 20 to 9:32 a.m. CET of May 23, there have been 1,547,973 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 92,923 deaths.

The Russian Federation, the second worst hit country, has reported 326,448 confirmed cases with 3,249 deaths to the WHO from Jan. 31 to May 23.

In Brazil, now the third on the list of confirmed COVID-19 cases, has reported 310,087 cases with 20,047 deaths to the WHO from Feb. 26 to May 23.

That was followed by the United Kingdom and Spain. From Jan. 31 to Saturday, the two countries have reported respectively 250,912 and 233,037 confirmed cases to the WHO, with a death toll of 36,042 and 27,940, respectively.

In Italy, from Jan. 29 to Saturday, there have been 228,006 confirmed cases, with 32,486 deaths.