Schedules for NPC, CPPCC annual sessions on May 24

(Xinhua)    10:37, May 24, 2020

BEIJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The following are the schedules for the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) and the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) on Sunday.

-- NPC deputies will hold group meetings to deliberate the draft civil code, and to review reports and drafts on budgets and economic and social development plans.

-- The third session of the 13th CPPCC National Committee will hold its second plenary meeting.

-- State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will meet the press at 3 p.m.

