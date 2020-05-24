China's Jilin reports one new COVID-19 case

CHANGCHUN, May 24 (Xinhua) -- One new confirmed COVID-19 case was reported in northeast China's Jilin Province on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The commission said the domestically transmitted case was a close contact of an earlier confirmed case in the city of Jilin.

As of Saturday, the province had reported a total of 136 confirmed locally transmitted cases, including two deaths and 109 who had been discharged from hospital.

There are still 25 cases receiving treatment, with three in severe condition in the city of Jilin.