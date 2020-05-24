Official legal consultation website answers all 94,000 public queries

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- The Legal Services of China, an official website run by the Ministry of Justice to provide legal consultation services for the public, had received 94,127 requests for advice from the public since its launch two years ago, and all have been replied to.

According to a report from the Legal Daily earlier this week, service users receive a reply within about 61 minutes on average while 91.4 percent of them said they are satisfied with the service.

The website set up a review panel after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus to double-check all the 2,679 answers related to the epidemic before they are issued to the public, in a bid to ensure the information provided is proper and accurate, the report said.

The website also opened a special channel for consultations regarding unpaid wages of migrant workers, which so far has received 30,336 visits and given answers to 7,308 questions from relevant personnel.

Last year, the website launched an English-language platform to offer advisory services in English, answering 1,824 inquiries thereafter.

The Legal Services of China website, www.12348.gov.cn, started operation in May 2018, collecting data from over 380,000 legal service institutions and 1.39 million professionals nationwide. It selected relevant institutions and professionals to form a counseling team to serve the public.