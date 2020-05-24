English Premier League confirms two more positive cases of COVID-19

LONDON, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The English Premier League confirmed on Saturday that two more positive cases of COVID-19 were tested in the second round of testing.

The Premier League said that 996 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. "Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs."

The Premier League clubs have been allowed to start small-group training from Tuesday after the top flight football league in England was suspended on March 13 due to coronavirus outbreak.

In the first round of testing, 748 players and club staff were tested on May 17-18, with six testing positive from three clubs.