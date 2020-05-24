Liaison office of China's central gov't in Macao SAR says national security legislation for HKSAR important, essential

MACAO, May 23 (Xinhua) -- The national legislature's deliberation of a draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for HKSAR to safeguard national security is an important measure to safeguard national security, a spokesperson of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region said Saturday.

It is also an essential way to ensure the steady and enduring growth of the cause of "one country, two systems," the spokesperson said, noting that it fully demonstrates the strong will and firm resolve of the central government to safeguard national security, and it also testifies to the central government firmly upholding and greatly caring for Hong Kong's prosperity and stability as well as Hong Kong compatriots' wellbeing.

Safeguarding national security is the core of "one country, two systems." "One country" is the premise of the "two systems," and the "two systems" are subordinate to and derived from "one country", the spokesperson said, adding that the most important requirement of "one country" is to uphold national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

The spokesperson noted that establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for HKSAR to safeguard national security at the state level is an urgent need to safeguard the security of the "one country, two systems", and it is also an inevitable requirement for the improvement of systems and institutions related to the implementation of the Constitution and the Basic Law.

The spokesperson stressed that legislation on national security is within the authority of office of the central government. Under the circumstances that the national security in the HKSAR is threatened and seriously damaged and the HKSAR government is unable to complete the legislation on its own, it is both necessary and urgent to carry out relevant legislation at the national level and actively plug the legal loopholes. It has indisputable legitimacy and legality.

The spokesperson expressed the belief that establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for HKSAR to safeguard national security at the state level will further strengthen Macao's confidence and determination in safeguarding national security and promote the successful implementation of the "one country, two systems" policy with Macao characteristics.