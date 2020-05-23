Safeguarding national security in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chan Man-ki, a deputy to the National People's Congress (NPC) from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), has prepared a suggestion on the legislation to safeguard national security in Hong Kong for the third session of the 13th NPC that started on Friday.

Her suggestion stemmed from an imperative and urgent cause.

The prolonged disturbance in Hong Kong following proposed ordinance amendments last year has pushed the threat to the homeland, political and public security to a crux in the special administrative region of China, severely damaging the social order and the rule of law and exposing the practice of "one country, two systems" to its gravest challenge since Hong Kong's return.

A handful of extremist and secessionist groups advocating "Hong Kong independence" openly and wantonly desecrated the Chinese national flag and emblem. Their rampage posed grave threats to the national unity and security.

"The opposition forces not only plotted to overthrow the HKSAR government, but also attempted to subvert the state power, the Communist Party of China leadership and the socialist system," said Chan Yung, an NPC deputy from Hong Kong and vice-chairperson of the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong.

The disturbance last year is, in essence, a Hong Kong version of the "color revolution" instigated by the United States and other external forces after the illegal "Occupy Central" movement of 2014, said Wong Ying-ho, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

The disturbance has not only undermined the foundation of "one country, two systems," but also put Hong Kong residents' legitimate rights in peril.

About 90 percent of Hong Kong's metro stations were vandalized, over 1,500 traffic lights destroyed and more than 1,200 residents injured by rioters in the second half of 2019 alone. A man in his 70s was killed by a brick-throwing rioter while another resident suffered serious injuries after being doused with inflammable liquid and set ablaze by rioters.

During the disturbance, Hong Kong police have seized a large number of firearms, bullets and explosive materials.

Hong Kong may be heading into an era of terrorism, a report from Hong Kong's Independent Police Complaints Council said on May 15.

Improving the legal system and the rule of law in Hong Kong to safeguard national security is a prerequisite for the full and accurate implementation of "one country, two systems" and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, Chan Man-ki said.

"While Hong Kong was unable to complete the legislation on its own, the timely legislation by the central authorities is aimed at bringing 'one country, two systems' back on track," said Chu Kar-kin, a member of a research association of the Basic Laws of Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions.

"No matter what system a country applies, unitary or federal, enacting legislation on national security is the power of the national legislature," said Kan Chung-nin, a member of the CPPCC National Committee and founding chairman of the Association of Hong Kong Professionals.

"To prohibit and punish crimes that severely damage national security in accordance with the law is precisely to ensure that Hong Kong residents can better enjoy the legitimate rights and freedoms so as to let the society return to normal," said Ip Lau Suk-yee, a member of the HKSAR Executive Council.