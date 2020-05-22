Agenda of third session of 13th CPPCC National Committee

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The following is the adopted agenda for the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which runs from May 21 to 27.

-- Hear and deliberate a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee;

-- Hear and deliberate a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous annual session;

-- Sit in on the third session of the 13th National People's Congress as non-voting participants, hear and discuss reports including a government work report, and discuss a draft civil code;

-- Review and approve a political resolution on the third session of 13th CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the 13th CPPCC National Committee;

-- Review and approve a report on the examination of proposals;

-- Hold a by-election of secretary-general of the 13th CPPCC National Committee.