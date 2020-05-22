Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 22, 2020
Epidemic impact on China's economy significant, but temporary: official

(Xinhua)    16:28, May 22, 2020

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on China's economy is significant but will be short-term and temporary, a senior official with the country's top economic planning body said Friday.

He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, which opened Friday.

"Judging from the fundamentals of China's economy, the positive development trend has not changed," said He. "The agricultural industry continued to maintain a good development trend. Emerging industries enjoy a good growth momentum, while traditional industries are recovering well."

The consumption sectors in the tertiary industry, which bore the brunt of the epidemic, were also rebounding in a strong and orderly manner, according to He.

China is able and determined to continue to promote the steady, sound, and sustainable development of the economy, he said.

