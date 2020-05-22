Chinese UN Mission marks first Int'l Tea Day

UNITED NATIONS, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations on Thursday held a virtual event to celebrate the first International Tea Day.

President of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, permanent representatives of more than 20 countries and nearly 200 delegates joined the online celebration.

In his remarks, Muhammad-Bande said the tea industry is related to key areas of the UN's work, including poverty eradication, zero hunger, climate action and inclusion, adding that tea is also "a main source of income and export revenues" for some of the least developed countries.

He called on the international community to promote the sustainable development of the tea industry and help relevant countries attain the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, said the inception of International Tea Day has given tea new life and vitality. With a shared love for tea, people of all countries could work together to build a better and more harmonious world.

Tea can help promote the harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, and efforts to protect Mother Earth and achieve green development, he told the virtual event co-organized by the Chinese mission and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Tea production can lift farmers from poverty, promote trade and build an interconnected world, Zhang added.

Chinese Agriculture Minister Han Changfu offered his congratulations and good wishes through a video message.

FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu delivered closing remarks, saying that the culture of drinking tea has a long history and the tea industry provides livelihood for millions in rural areas. He expressed the hope that all parties could join hands to promote the sustainable development of the tea industry.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution in December 2019 to designate May 21 as International Tea Day.