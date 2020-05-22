National security legislation for HKSAR to lay solid foundation for steady, enduring growth of "one country, two systems": spokesperson

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Establishing and improving at the national level the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) to safeguard national security will lay a solid institutional foundation for the steady and enduring growth of the cause of "one country, two systems," said a central government spokesperson on Friday.

A draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security was submitted to the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) for deliberation on Friday.

"It is very timely, imperative and important for the NPC to make the decision," the spokesperson of the State Council Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office said in a statement.