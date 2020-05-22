Liaison office of China's central gov't in HKSAR says national legislative session's agenda on HKSAR imperative

HONG KONG, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Friday that the ongoing national legislative session's agenda on the HKSAR is an imperative move to close the legal loopholes in the SAR concerning national security.

The deliberation by China's national legislature of a draft decision on establishing and improving the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security is fundamental to ensuring that "one country, two systems" goes steady and far, said a spokesperson of the office.

The move fully reflects the strong will and firm determination of the central government to safeguard national security. It also fully demonstrates the resolute defending of and utmost care for the overall interests of Hong Kong and the fundamental wellbeing of Hong Kong compatriots, the spokesperson said.