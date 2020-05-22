Chinese armed forces to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese armed forces will resolutely safeguard the country's national sovereignty, security and development interests, said a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The report said Chinese armed forces have demonstrated the fine conduct by reacting swiftly to the Party's commands and shouldering responsibilities in COVID-19 control.

The Chinese military will uphold the Party's absolute leadership over the people's armed forces, deepen reforms in national defense and the armed forces, and promote innovative development of defense-related science and technology, according to the report.