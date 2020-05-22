Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese armed forces to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security

(Xinhua)    10:52, May 22, 2020

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese armed forces will resolutely safeguard the country's national sovereignty, security and development interests, said a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.

The report said Chinese armed forces have demonstrated the fine conduct by reacting swiftly to the Party's commands and shouldering responsibilities in COVID-19 control.

The Chinese military will uphold the Party's absolute leadership over the people's armed forces, deepen reforms in national defense and the armed forces, and promote innovative development of defense-related science and technology, according to the report.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York