Over 1 mln pieces of advice solicited during civil code compilation: spokesperson

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1.02 million pieces of advice had been solicited from around 425,000 people during the compilation process of China's civil code, a spokesperson for the annual session of the national legislature said Thursday.

The 1,260-article draft civil code will be submitted to the third session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation, spokesperson Zhang Yesui told a press conference.

The draft has seven parts on general provisions, property, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance and tort liability, according to the spokesperson.