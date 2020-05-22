Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, May 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Over 1 mln pieces of advice solicited during civil code compilation: spokesperson

(Xinhua)    10:44, May 22, 2020

BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1.02 million pieces of advice had been solicited from around 425,000 people during the compilation process of China's civil code, a spokesperson for the annual session of the national legislature said Thursday.

The 1,260-article draft civil code will be submitted to the third session of the 13th National People's Congress for deliberation, spokesperson Zhang Yesui told a press conference.

The draft has seven parts on general provisions, property, contracts, personality rights, marriage and family, inheritance and tort liability, according to the spokesperson.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York