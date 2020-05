China to ensure food supply for 1.4 bln people through own efforts

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- It is imperative and well within China's ability to ensure the food supply for 1.4 billion Chinese people through the country's own efforts, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Friday.

To bolster agricultural production, the country will increase its area of high-standard cropland by 80 million mu (5.33 million hectares), the report said.