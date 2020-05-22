China firm on achieving development goals of 2020, though setting no specific growth target

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China will work to ensure achieving the development goals of winning the battle against poverty and completing the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects this year, though setting no specific economic growth target for 2020, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Friday.

The decision of dropping a specific growth target was made because the country will face some factors that are difficult to predict in its development due to the great uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the world economic and trade environment, said the report.

"Not setting a specific target for economic growth will enable all of us to concentrate on ensuring stability on the six fronts and security in the six areas," the report said.

"We must focus on maintaining security in the six areas in order to ensure stability on the six fronts. By doing so, we will be able to keep the fundamentals of the economy stable," the report said. "Maintaining security will deliver the stability needed to pursue progress, thus laying a solid foundation for accomplishing our goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects."

China will give priority to stabilizing employment and ensuring living standards, with the report unveiling detailed targets, policies, and measures.

China aims to add over 9 million new urban jobs in 2020, and keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate at around 6 percent.

The country will ensure the elimination of poverty among all rural residents living below the current poverty line and in all poor counties.