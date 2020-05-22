China to keep improving environment for private sector's development

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to foster an enabling environment for the development of the private sector and ensure private businesses have equal access to production factors and policy support, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Friday.

The country will review relevant regulations to abolish those that unfairly differentiate enterprises according to ownership forms.

Deadlines will be set for government bodies to make overdue payments owed to private and small and medium-sized businesses, said the report.