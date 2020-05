China's deficit-to-GDP ratio target at over 3.6 pct in 2020

BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- China's deficit-to-GDP ratio this year is projected at more than 3.6 percent, according to a government work report submitted to the national legislature for deliberation on Friday.

The ratio was 0.8 percentage points higher than that of last year.

The deficit increase is projected at 1 trillion yuan (about 141.6 billion U.S. dollars) over last year, said the report.